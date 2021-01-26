DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are searching for a suspect who assaulted a Rite Aid clerk twice in one night in Davis.

Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, Davis Police got a 911 call reporting an “unprovoked assault” at the Rite Aid store in the 2100 block of Cowell Boulevard. Police say a male suspect was agitated and accused the store clerk of “staring” at him. The suspect then reportedly threw items at the 62-year-old clerk, hit him with a metal shelf, then shoved him to the ground and punched him.

The suspect then left the store, police say, but returned shortly after and punched the clerk several more times before leaving the area.

Police say the clerk was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers are now searching for the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male adult, about 5’08” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with short, dark hair and a high forehead. Police say he was wearing a bright green beanie, a black sweatshirt with a green stripe in the chest area, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Davis Police Department, and the Rite Aid Corporation is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.