APPLEGATE (CBS13) — It’s the biggest storm so far this season. Snow fell in areas as low as Applegate Tuesday night, a small town where Wayne Bennett lives.

The area was already hit with snow over the weekend and is now gearing up for more including rain and gusty winds.

“And the big truckers come down here and get snow chains too and have chain control going,” Bennett said.

Caltrans has been working along I-80, stopping big rigs just before heading up the mountain ensuring all are equipped with chains for safety.

Further up the I-80 in the town of Colfax, the area was hit with gusty winds and a wintery mix of rain and snow flurries Tuesday night. It’s where Preston Gregory stopped for gas before heading back home to Stockton.

“As I start driving, I’m like man, I left just in time,” he said.

He’s wasn’t expecting snow as low and says the roads are already slippery.

“I slipped a couple of times and I was like oh maybe I should go a little slower. I threw it in all-wheel drive and I’m like man this is crazy,” Gregory added.

High winds in the area packed a punch.

“I work with chains up in the summit,” said John Major.

The weather will be keeping John Major busy as this strong winter storm passes through the areas.

“But it’s a good one, it’s a strong one, two, or three-day storm,” he said.