MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police are searching for a suspect wanted for lewd acts on a child under 14 years old.
A search warrant was issued for 61-year-old Karl Edward Halyday last Friday for charges of a lewd or lascivious act with a child, and harmful matter shown or sent to a minor with intent to arouse.
Police say Halyday frequents Manteca and Vernalis. He reported knows the search warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department. If you see him, police advise that you do not contact him, just call Manteca police dispatch at 209-456-8101.
Halyday is a white male adult with brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 5’10” and weighs around 170 pounds.
