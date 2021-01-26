1/26/21 PM Digi-CastBlizzard on the way for the Sierra!

30 minutes ago

Low Elevation Snow Expected In Placer CountyRenée Santos is in Applegate in Placer County with no signs of snow during the 4 p.m. hour. Winds are starting to pick up as the storm rolls in.

33 minutes ago

Arrests Made In Deadly Yolo County ShootingThe Yolo County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Sasha Beach was shot inside a home on County Road 29 Monday morning. Several arrests have now been made.

37 minutes ago

Solano County Bracing For Wet Weather, Possible FloodingHeather Janssen reports from Solano County where the winds are picking up and there are some sprinkles in the 4 p.m. hour. Solano County issued an evacuation warning and flash flood watch for parts of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar.

41 minutes ago

Winter Storm Making Its Way Toward Northern CaliforniaHeavy rain and snow are expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. (4 p.m. Update)

44 minutes ago