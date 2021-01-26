Good Day Sacramento’s Julissa Ortiz met with the creator of Sactown Picnics and she shows us how you can have your own luxury picnic without lifting a finger.
The Valentine’s Day package, which is being offered now, comes with a beautiful table setting, fresh flowers, a decked-out charcuterie board for two, a Bluetooth speaker for romantic music, a variety of beverages, and a custom chalkboard message.
The Galentine’s Day package is available for 3-4 people. It has a charcuterie board for multiple people, beverages, but no speaker. It also comes with a selection of games.
The idea came about after the owner of the company was planning a special picnic for her and her boyfriend.
Sactown Picnics uses some of the most picturesque public park spaces available.
Sactown Picnics
Facebook & Instagram: @SactownPicnics
http://www.SactownPicnics.Squarespace.com