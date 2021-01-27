FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a Fairfield parking lot early Wednesday morning.
Fairfield police say, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called to report seeing what looked like a body lying face down in a parking lot along the 1500 block of Travis Boulevard. Officers and medics responded to the scene, but the woman was soon pronounced dead.
Detectives have not found any obvious signs of trauma, but the woman’s death is being considered suspicious due to a lack of information about what happened to her.
Police identified the woman Wednesday evening as 24-year-old Jasmine Morales from Fairfield. An autopsy has ruled out evidence of foul play or homicide, police said. The examination did detect controlled substances in Morales’s body, but officials say more information is needed from the full toxicology report to identify her cause of death.
Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to call detectives at (707) 428-7600.
