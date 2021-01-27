FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a Fairfield parking lot early Wednesday morning.
Fairfield police say, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called to report seeing what looked like a body lying face down in a parking lot along the 1500 block of Travis Boulevard. Officers and medics responded to the scene, but the woman was soon pronounced dead.
Detectives have not found any obvious signs of trauma, but the woman’s death is being considered suspicious due to lack of information about what happened to her.
The woman has not been identified, but detectives believe she was a white or Hispanic woman in her 30s.
Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to call detectives at (707) 428-7600.
