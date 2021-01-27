NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A family of four was rescued after their vehicle got stuck on the Rubicon Trail Tuesday afternoon.
The rescue came just hours before the big storm hit the Sierra, dropping nearly a foot of snow in some areas overnight. Two North Lake Tahoe sergeants responded to the search and rescue around 2 p.m. after the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe got stuck about six miles down the trail.
The family, which included the driver’s mother-in-law, his wife and their one-year-old child, drove up from the Central Valley without supplies and only a quarter tank of gas, officials said.
Storm Watch: Wintry Blast Slams NorCal, Knocking Out Power Across Region
After some digging and help from Good Samaritans, the sergeants were able to tow the family’s vehicle out of the snow before the storm hit.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office recommends packing a cell phone charger/adapter, flashlight, shovel, tire chains, flares, a few days’ worth of food and water, and blankets when you head up to the snow. Additionally, travelers should make sure to have a full tank of gas.
More from CBS Sacramento: