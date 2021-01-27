SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California is waking up to a mess on Wednesday morning after a gusty storm ripped through the region overnight.
Large parts of the Sacramento area were in the dark early Wednesday morning after damage from the storm caused massive power outages. At the height, SMUD reported more than 110,000 customers were without power.
All across Sacramento, especially near areas heavily populated with trees, debris littered the ground.
IN PHOTOS: Storm Damage Across Region
In the Mansion Flats neighborhood, a home at 13th and D streets had a tree nearly cut it completely in half.
Tents that had been set up in Midtown Sacramento were strewn about by the wind.
Near H and 24th streets, a large tree had fallen on and crushed a parked car.
Sacramento RT said they were experiencing a major service disruption. Bus bridges are in effect, but riders should expect delays due to road conditions.
