SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California is waking up to a mess on Wednesday morning after a gusty storm ripped through the region overnight.

Large parts of the Sacramento area were in the dark early Wednesday morning after damage from the storm caused massive power outages. At the height, SMUD reported more than 110,000 customers were without power.

All across Sacramento, especially near areas heavily populated with trees, debris littered the ground.

Sacramento streets are littered with debris on Wednesday morning. Drivers are advised to be extra cautious.

A jackknifed big rig caused I-5 to be closed overnight in Woodland.

The mess by the storm in the parking lot of a Pocket-area apartment complex.

A tree came down and crushed a parked car in Midtown Sacramento.

This home in Mansion Flats (13th and D streets) suffered severe damage in the storm.

This large tree toppled over in a West Sacramento neighborhood. No damage was reported.

Tents set up for outdoor dining at a Stockton restaurant were ripped out by the wind. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Another large tree tipped over by the wind, this time in Stockton. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Most of the high Sierra is under a Blizzard Warning through Friday.

In the Mansion Flats neighborhood, a home at 13th and D streets had a tree nearly cut it completely in half.

Tents that had been set up in Midtown Sacramento were strewn about by the wind.

Near H and 24th streets, a large tree had fallen on and crushed a parked car.

Sacramento RT said they were experiencing a major service disruption. Bus bridges are in effect, but riders should expect delays due to road conditions.

