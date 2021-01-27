SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento city council member says she has learned that one homeless person in her district died during last night’s storm.

Katie Valenzuela, who represents the city’s 4th district, tweeted late Wednesday morning that she had confirmed one unhoused person died overnight.

Just confirmed that one unhoused person died last night in my district. I'm beyond grief-striken… I'm angry. We can and MUST do better for our neighbors. — Katie Valenzuela (@katie4council) January 27, 2021

“I’m beyond grief-striken… I’m angry. We can and MUST do better for our neighbors,” Valenzuela tweeted.

Sacramento police say the homeless person was a woman in her 50s. She was found unresponsive in a tent near 26th and W streets around 6 a.m. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, but police say the woman’s official cause of death will be investigated by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.

Valenzuela’s district includes all of the downtown and midtown core, as well as parts of Land Park and South Natomas.

The death comes after Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg went on a tirade at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, calling out the lack of warming centers.

“People are gonna die tonight,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg, who was visibly emotional, railed against the county’s rules that he said prevent the city from being able to open a warming center for more than one night.

More from CBS Sacramento:

A warming shelter was open on Monday night at the Library Galleria in downtown. Temperatures were expected to rise above the level where a warming shelter would be needed, per county rules, on Tuesday night.