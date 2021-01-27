LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — A man suspected in a 1979 San Joaquin County shooting that left a local bar owner dead has been arrested.
The shooting happened back on June 27, 1979 at what was once Rocha’s Club in the south area of San Joaquin County. The suspect and accomplice were reportedly asked to leave the bar due to poor behavior.
A little while later, the pair returned and again tried to buy beer. However, when they were refused, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the owner dead.
While the bar has long since gone out of business, cold case detectives have continued to investigate the murder.
Investigators say the suspect – Jesus Emilio Baraza Valdez – fled the country after the shooting and changed his name. However, back in December, detectives somehow learned that he had returned to the US.
Valdez was then arrested at his home in Southern California and was booked into Los Angeles County Jail.
The accomplice in the case had been arrested, charged and convicted back in 1979.