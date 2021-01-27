SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is stepping up its investigation into a prowler on the loose.
The department has established an email address specifically for tips on the case. Anyone with information about the prowler incidents can email leads@pd.cityofsacramento.org.
Multiple women in Midtown have reported a man lurking outside their homes at night, peeking through windows and leaving lewd notes.
Police say the first incident was reported last fall and at least three similar incidents have been reported. In addition to the investigation into the cases, the police department has increased uniformed patrols in the areas where the prowling has been reported.
Investigators have identified a man as a person of interest.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department or 911 in an emergency. Anonymous tips can be made through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
