TRACY (CBS13) — A Stockton man has been arrested on suspicion of taking a 17-year-old girl to Tracy to be prostituted.
The arrest happened back on Jan. 22. Tracy police say they somehow learned about a teen girl who was being taken to the city under the pretenses of prostitution.
Officers say the girl was allegedly brought to Tracy by 24-year-old Lonnie Freeman. Further, investigators allege the girl was working directly for Freeman.
Freeman was arrested and is facing charges of pandering a person over 16, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, pimping for prostitution over the age of 16 and human trafficking of a victim under 18.
The girl has been reunited with her mother, police say.
