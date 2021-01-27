  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:prostitution, Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — A Stockton man has been arrested on suspicion of taking a 17-year-old girl to Tracy to be prostituted.

The arrest happened back on Jan. 22. Tracy police say they somehow learned about a teen girl who was being taken to the city under the pretenses of prostitution.

Officers say the girl was allegedly brought to Tracy by 24-year-old Lonnie Freeman. Further, investigators allege the girl was working directly for Freeman.

Freeman was arrested and is facing charges of pandering a person over 16, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, pimping for prostitution over the age of 16 and human trafficking of a victim under 18.

The girl has been reunited with her mother, police say.

More from CBS Sacramento: