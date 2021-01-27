YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Seniors in Yolo County are next in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.
On Wednesday, the county said it will start vaccinating those 75 and older next month. Health leaders are asking these folks to contact their health care providers about signing up for the shot.
READ ALSO: Vaccine Hacks: Tips From Seniors That Could Help You Successfully Land An Appointment
Two weeks ago, California public health officials announced that all Californians 65 and older could start getting vaccines.
“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a release announcing the shift.
Yolo County says there are more than 28,000 residents over the age of 65, 11,000 of which are 75 and older. Due to limited weekly doses, the county is prioritizing seniors over the age of 75 at this time.
In a release, officials said a vaccine given to someone 75 or older “is three times more likely to save a life than a vaccine given to someone between the ages of 65-74.” Those seniors in the most underserved communities will be the first focus for health officials.
More from CBS Sacramento: