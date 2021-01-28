SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — An injured California inmate firefighter has been released from federal immigration detention and is home with his parents and sister for the first time since his arrest more than two decades ago when he was age 16, his attorney said Thursday.

Bounchan Keola, now 39, was hurt when a tree fell on him while he was helping fight a deadly wildfire southwest of Redding in Northern California in early October.

Two weeks later, he was released from a California state prison but was immediately picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a cooperation agreement despite the state’s so-called immigrant sanctuary law.

Keola was freed Wednesday under a court precedent that says detainees can’t be held indefinitely if they can’t be deported and if they aren’t dangerous or a flight risk, said Anoop Prasad, an attorney with the Immigrant Rights Program of the Asian Law Caucus.

Prasad said in this case, Keola’s native country of Laos won’t issue travel documents.

“He’s never had a birth certificate or a passport and legally he doesn’t have citizenship in any country,” Prasad said.

Keola is a legal resident of the U.S. after he and his parents fled Laos when he was 2 and settled in California in 1988. But federal law allows the deportation of immigrants with certain criminal convictions.

He completed a prison sentence for second-degree attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm resulting from a gang-related shooting when he was 16.

“I can’t describe how good freedom feels after 22 years,” Keola said in a tweet through the Asian Law Caucus’ account. “Thank you to everyone who supported me & saw that I was more than my past mistakes.”

BREAKING: Boun Keola, a Khmu refugee, was just released from ICE. After 22 years in @CDCR, he was injured fighting wildfires + @CAGovernor transferred him to ICE. The prison to deportation pipeline is devastating, especially during COVID. We are so glad Boun is home! pic.twitter.com/Qqi1RfnKga — Asian Law Caucus (@aaaj_alc) January 28, 2021

Keola hopes to have his record expunged under a new state law that speeds that process for former inmate firefighters. And although he still has intermittent pain in his neck from the falling tree, he’d like to become a professional firefighter now that he’s out, Prasad said.

The deportation order remains in effect, however, so he could again be detained and deported if any country including Laos decides to recognize him as a citizen.

“Unless he’s granted a pardon by the governor, this basically will be hanging over him for the rest of his life,” Prasad said.

