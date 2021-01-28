COLFAX (CBS13) — Blizzard conditions forced a massive Interstate 80 shutdown in Colfax on Thursday.

Crashes, spin-outs and more left traffic backlogged and travelers stranded for hours. I-80 was backed up for miles in some spots.

All traffic is turned around at the Colfax exit due to perilous conditions on I-80. Dozens of cars pulled over here and lots of people waiting it out. Officials have no idea when the highway might reopen @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Tpf40Tad92 — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) January 29, 2021

Caltrans crews came to the rescue of drivers who took a gamble on the back roads and lost.

“We’re trying to get to Homewood. It’s our first trip of the year and we tried to time it right but, it might not be quite right,” said Venture Nordell, who was stuck at the Colfax exit for several hours.

Nordell and his family said they were ready for the snow.

“We have some chains to go on top of these tires, if necessary. I actually have a Come Along and some big straps if we got into trouble,” Nordell said.

But they were not ready for the closure. Dozens of travelers turned the Colfax exit into a lively waiting area.

It’s a party at the Colfax exit tonight. We’ve spoken with several families who say they’re going to wait it out until the highway opens because they have reservations in Reno and elsewhere. Caught up with one group on a girls trip cracking open a champagne bottle pic.twitter.com/30B6rlXH28 — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) January 29, 2021

A group from the Bay Area told CBS13 it’s Reno or bust – no matter how long it takes.

“I’m not bummed because I’m with my girls and we’re here to have a good time regardless. So nothing’s going to stop us,” Sophia Lopez said.

Virginia Jimenez and her family came all the way from Fresno.

“The GPS didn’t say anything about it being closed or anything,” she said.

They’ve got no plans to turn back on their family vacation.

“We already got the hotel and then my kids, it’s their first time in the snow, so we really want to try to get there,” Jimenez said.

The National Weather Service expects dangerous travel to continue late Thursday night.

