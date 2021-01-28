NATOMAS (CBS13) — Officials have made an arrest in a deadly Sacramento apartment fire.
The apartment on Summer Park Drive in Natomas went up in flames on Jan. 6. Crews found the body of a woman inside and police later determined she was the victim of a homicide.
Officers arrested Harold Fowler, 31, on homicide and arson charges. Investigators believe Fowler knew the victim, but say the motive remains under investigation.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 54-year-old Kimberly Tolley.
More from CBS Sacramento: