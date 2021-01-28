SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Human remains found in a Sacramento County storm drain last month have been identified as a man who was missing for more than two years.

Using rapid DNA testing, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as 60-year-old Jack Larson.

On Dec. 8, Sacramento County Department of Water Resources employees found a human leg bone and foot while cleaning a storm drain near Gordon Drive in Sacramento. The sheriff’s department was called to the scene and detectives found an additional bone in the storm drain, officials said.

With the help of the coroner’s office, deputies searched the storm drain and found almost a complete human skeleton along with a debit card that did not have a name printed on it. The sheriff’s department contacted the debit card company and learned the card belonged to a man who was reported missing in Nov. 2018.

According to the coroner’s office, the missing man’s family contacted them after seeing news reports about the remains found in the storm drain. The man’s brother and daughter provided DNA samples to the coroner’s office, which were used to confirm the remains belong to Larson.

“This was a great example of County employees, that don’t usually work together, coming together to identify this local man and bring some closure to his family,” Sacramento County Coroner Kim Gin said in a statement.

