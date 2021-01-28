By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say a person was shot in North Sacramento Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue, police said. The scene appears to be in a residential area not far from Harmon Johnson Elementary School.

Officers say they found the victim at the scene. It’s not clear if the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More from CBS Sacramento: