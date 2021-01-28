TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Modesto man arrested for attempted homicide is accused of intentionally driving a vehicle toward a group of people following a large fight between two groups and hitting a woman back in September 2019, the Turlock Police Department said on Thursday.
Larry Lee, 20, was pulled over Wednesday evening along Annhurst Avenue and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.
Following reports of the large fight just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019, officers responded to the area of North Broadway and West Main Street and located the woman with “multiple serious injuries,” police said.
Through surveillance footage, interviews and witnesses, Lee was identified as the driver back in December 2019 and has been sought for the past year.
