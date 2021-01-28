  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire at a home in the Arden Park area of Sacramento has left residents in the cold.

The home is at Arroyo Grande and Castec drives.  The fire, which started Thursday morning, caused heavy damage to the home, according to a CBS13 photographer on the scene.

Metro Fire tweeted that the kitchen and living room had extensive damage.

Fortunately, the one person inside the home at the time was able to get out safely.

