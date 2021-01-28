FORESTHILL (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Foresthill man missing after his vehicle became stuck in an area experiencing heavy snowfall.
David Glenn Deshon, 69, reportedly became stuck at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road, east of Foresthill.
Deputies located Deshon’s vehicle in the area but he wasn’t there.
According to the sheriff’s office, another set of tire tracks was seen in the area indicating Deshon picked up by someone else. Additionally, Deshon was not located at his home when deputies checked to see if he made it back, authorities said.
Officials said Deshon is considered a missing person and anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a 6-foot-tall Caucasian man with blue eyes, blonde hair and weighing about 175 pounds.
Placer County authorities said significant snowfall has hit the area over the past two days. and air units will be deployed to assist with the search once the weather improves.
