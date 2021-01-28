SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four inmates were hospitalized after suffering apparent overdoses at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities said.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, medical staff responded shortly after 5 p.m. to an inmate suffering an unknown medical emergency. Shortly after, deputies learned three other inmates housed on the same floor were also suffering unknown medical emergencies.
Medical personnel, believing the emergencies were overdoses, administered Narcan to the inmates to counter the effects, the sheriff’s department said. All four inmates soon became alert and responsive and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are looking to determine the cause of the incident.
More from CBS Sacramento: