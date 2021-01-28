  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, DUI, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A CHP officer and another driver are recovering from minor injuries after being hit by an out-of-control car on Interstate 5 on Thursday.

That driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Around 7:10 a.m., a CHP officer was helping a driver whose vehicle was disabled along the freeway on northbound Interstate 5, just north of State Route 4.

The officer and motorist were outside of their vehicles when a man driving a car collided with another vehicle, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and hit the officer, the person who was stopped on the side of the road, and yet another vehicle, causing major damage.

The officer and the driver were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver, Anthony P. Apodaca, 39, of Lathrop was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

All lanes of the freeway were closed as officers investigated. Traffic had to be diverted to State Route 4.