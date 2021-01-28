Two People Arrested After Break-In, Theft At Foresthill HomeDeputies say they obtained surveillance video footage showing a man and a home going inside the home at 2:45 a.m. while it was empty. They allegedly stole a security camera and various other electronics and tools. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Tree Limb Falls On Car In SacramentoRachel Wulff was in Sacramento where a tree limb fell on a car overnight. Although the winds have died down, the rain continues to fall, saturating the ground, and causing trees topple.

2 hours ago

Storm Dumps Several Feet Of Snow In SierraThe storm has dumped several feet of snow in the Sierra and it continues to come down. Laura Haefeli was in Truckee for this live report.

2 hours ago

Clean-up Continues At 26th & E Streets After At Tree Knocked Down Power PoleThe power pole has been replaced at 26th and E streets. The tree -- or parts of it -- is still lying across the roadway.

2 hours ago

Rain And Snow Creating Slick Road Conditions In The Sacramento RegionOfficials are urging drivers to use caution while driving in winter conditions.

3 hours ago