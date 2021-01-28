Man Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Hitting CHP Officer With Car In StocktonA CHP officer was helping a motorist on northbound I-5 when they were hit by a vehicle that went out of control. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The people he hit suffered minor injuries.

5 minutes ago

Shelters In Sacramento Opening For The HomelessInitially, the shelters weren't opening because temperatures didn't get down to freezing. Two homeless people died in Sacramento on Wednesday.

8 minutes ago

Thousands Of People Still Without Power In The Sacramento RegionBoth utilities are working around the clock to bring power back online, but neither can confirm when power will be fully restored.

10 minutes ago

People Digging Out Vehicles In Truckee After Several Feet Of Snow Fall OvernightMany of the people we spoke to say they're excited about the snowfall and plan to take advantage of it.

14 minutes ago

Truckee Teen Missing For Hours Found Alive Under 5 Feet Of Snow Next To HouseA Truckee teen who was missing for several hours was found alive next to his home, buried under several feet of snow. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago