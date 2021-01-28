WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento police are now investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman found at a bus stop as a homicide.
The woman was found dead near the Raley’s on West Capitol Avenue on Jan. 19. Police say she suffered traumatic injuries.
On Thursday, West Sacramento said the victim’s death is now considered a homicide. Investigators are now asking for help identifying a person who is considered an “investigative lead.” Police say the subject was seen in the area at the time of the woman’s death.
They released surveillance video of the person walking with a bicycle through the DOCO area. They are wearing bright red pants and a gray sweatshirt.
Officials believe the woman was homeless. Her identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the subject is asked to contact West Sacramento police at 816-747-8188 or email crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.
