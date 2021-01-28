YOSEMITE (CBS13) — Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the end of the month due to the ongoing storm.
First whipping winds brought down trees last week, now heavy snow is causing branches to fall across the park, damaging cabins and trucks.
The park has received over 18 inches of snow and the storm is still going.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say the park will be shut down until at least Monday. Once it opens, they say it will be open 24 hours a day.
The Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee Hotel will open on Feb. 5, and the Upper Pines Campground is set to open on Feb. 8.
