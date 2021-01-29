YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in connection to a strong-armed robbery that happened in Yuba City in October 2019, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
Yuba City resident Conner William Murtha, 21, is being held in the Sutter County Jail on $75,000 bail and faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault, authorities said. The other suspect was a minor and their information was not released.
On May 8, 2019, deputies responded to Crest Drive for reports of the robbery.
The sheriff’s office said the victim reported that an unknown suspect struck him in the face causing major injuries and stole a pistol. The victim was unable to identify the suspect or anyone else at the scene, but Detectives Carlos Mendoza and Brady Beymer were able to identify Murtha and the minor as suspects through the investigation, authorities said.
Murtha is scheduled to appear in court on February 1.
