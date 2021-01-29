SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time, we’re getting a look at where Placer County investigators finally found the body of a young woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago.

It’s the culmination of a crime that shattered lives and baffled so many. On Saturday, 48 Hours helps us close the book on the story of a narcissistic killer who could no longer hide behind his lies.

It’s a story CBS13 has been following since day one, the night Christie Wilson disappeared in 2005, leaving Thunder Valley Casino with Mario Garica, who would later be convicted of killing her.

Just as he denied in a letter sent to CBS13’s Tony Lopez, Garcia also refused to admit to the CBS program 48 Hours what really happened.

For 15 years, Garcia ignored pleas from Christie’s mom to tell her where investigators could find her daughter’s body. 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty reminds us how Garcia toyed with investigators.

“They were almost playing this game, with Mario Garcia, he would mention remote areas knowing that they would go out there and search,” Moriarty said.

Every time they came up empty, until they went back to where it all began — Garcia’s property.

CBS13 was the first to reveal how detectives knew where to look. Garcia’s oldest son, Kris, finally stepped forward after his dad finally confessed, telling investigators his dad was on a tractor day and night with a crazed look in his eyes.

It turns out he was burying Christie’s body.

For Christie’s mom, Debbie Boyd, the sorrowful weight of not knowing has been lifted.

“We found Christie. This is a day that we had hoped for. My prayers have been answered. We can now move forward without the torment of the last 15 years,” Boyd said.

Last month, on Christmas Eve, Mario Garcia died behind bars from COVID-19 complications.

Make sure to watch 48 Hours Saturday at 9 p.m. to see how detectives outsmarted the killer to find Christie Wilson’s body.