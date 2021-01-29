SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Solano County inmate is facing life in prison for allegedly assaulting correctional officers last year.

Derek Dunlap is facing charges of attempted premeditated murder of a custodial officer, felony assault upon a custodial officer, and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer. He appeared in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Officials say last February, Dunlap was housed at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield while awaiting trial for murder charges.

On Feb. 8, he allegedly pretended to use the phones in a common area and then grabbed a petite female correctional officer by the throat when her back was turned. Dunlap reportedly tried to choke the correctional officer.

Officials say another officer came to help and used a baton to get Dunlap to release the first officer. Dunlap then reportedly began assaulting the second officer. Eventually, officials say more officers responded and subdued Dunlap.

More from CBS Sacramento:

According to court documents, on the day of the incident, Dunlap wore shoes that are typically worn when planning to fight. He also allegedly wore makeshift “body armor and a jock strap” that covered his genitals, something that correctional officers say inmates do when they want to protect themselves during a fight.

A number of officers also say Dunlap said, “You were lucky you were there. You saved her life” and “You’re lucky you saved her this time.”

He is due back in court on Feb. 9 and faces life in prison if convicted. Dunlap is also still facing murder charges.