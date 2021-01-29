ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville family is pleading for the public’s help after their father went missing in a remote area of Placer County hit by heavy snow.

Shona Deshon is desperate to find her father, 69-year-old David Deshon. She says he has health issues and can’t walk very far.

“I’m worried that he is out there. He might have gotten out of the car and is in the snow and buried. I don’t know where he is at,” she said. “And if he’s out in the snow like this, it’s not going to be good.”

David’s car was found buried under several feet of snow. Authorities found it after responding to a call early Thursday morning about a person in distress at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road, east of Foresthill and Michigan Bluff.

“I am just getting conflicting stories. I don’t know what’s going on. There is no tracks of my dad leaving the vehicle, but there is another vehicle’s tracks,” Shona said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says those tire tracks indicate he may have been picked up by another person. David lives in the area, but when deputies went to his house, he was nowhere to be found.

“At 10:30 at night? It doesn’t make any sense,” Shona said. “It doesn’t make any sense. What he would be doing out at that time of night?”

Shona said her dad is familiar with the road, which is treacherous when it snows.

“A couple years ago my daughter and I had to hike up in there because there was so much snow and he didn’t have any food, so my daughter and I hiked up in there and took him food because the roads hadn’t been plowed,” she said.

Several feet of snow caused the sheriff’s office to call off the search for now.

Shona says her father is good-natured and very caring.

“My dad is very funny. I am his world and his daughters are his world. He would do anything for anybody.”

She hopes somebody returned the favor and he was rescued – and will return soon.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of David is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s office.

