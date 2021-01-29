GALT (CBS13) – A judge has rejected the request from a sexually violent predator in Humboldt County to move near Galt.

The Humboldt County judge denied the request for Joshua Bryan Cooley to move to Harvey Road, just outside of the Galt.

According to public records, Cooley was charged in Humboldt County in multiple cases of sexual battery, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a minor.

He has no ties to the area.

News of the proposed move raised concerns in previous weeks for those who live in the area, including Barbara Greer.

“There’s families everywhere around this property, there’s minor children directly across the street, there’s a minor child directly next door,” she said.

Some are wondering: Why the Galt area? William Laureles is the founder of Lighthouse 9 Consulting, advocating for the rehabilitation of people convicted of a sexual offense and assisting them during their transition back into society.

He says convicted offenders can get help and says housing is often a challenge. We asked why Galt is being proposed.

“That’s always the question is why this town but it’s got to be somewhere,” he said.

He says any desirable location is where there is recovery help.