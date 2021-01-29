Kings Post Third Straight Win After Holding Off Raptors 126-124Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De'Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 126-124 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSuper Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.

Farmers Insurance Open Preview: 'A Major Championship-Style Venue, Where Par Is A Good Score,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanJon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites, as the PGA Tour continues its West Coast Swing, with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Hield Scores Season-Best 29, Rested Kings Defeat Magic 121-107Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and the well-rested Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Wednesday night.