By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:storm watch, Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

NORDEN, Calif. (CBS13) — The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team found a missing snowboarder early Friday morning.

After the heavy snowfall, a snowboarder was reported missing between Cold Stream Canyon and Mount Lincoln, near Sugar Bowl Resort, on Thursday night. Over the last few days, Sugar Bowl has gotten more than five feet of fresh snow.

The TNSAR team was met with high avalanche danger and the dark night sky as they prepared to search for the snowboarder. One team started searching up on Mount Judah, while the second went below into Cold Steam Canyon in their snowcat.

They found the missing snowboarder shortly after midnight after miles of deep trail breaking.

No injuries were reported.

Regional avalanche danger is expected to remain high through the weekend.