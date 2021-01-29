SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants teacher unions to agree on a plan to get students back in class as soon as possible, or tell families it won’t happen at all this year.
The governor made those comments in an interview with the Association of California School Administrators Friday.
Unions have laid out a long list of demands before a return to class, including vaccines for teachers. Most of the state’s 6 million students have been distance learning for almost a year.
“If we wait for the perfect, we might as well just pack it up and just be honest with folks that we’re not going to open for in-person instruction this school year,” Newsom said.
Newsom wants the youngest students back on campus by mid-February.
More from CBS Sacramento: