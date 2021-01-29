ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities searching for a group accused of brandishing a gun in a parking lot near Arden Fair have arrested three people, the Sacramento Police Department said on Friday.
Police said three suspects were in a vehicle with the gun and fled when law enforcement tried to pull them over.
A perimeter was set up near Ethan Way.
All three individuals were arrested on gun-related charges, police said. The suspects are all male juveniles, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: