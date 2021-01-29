SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are looking for information about a suspect in a 2019 fatal shooting on Calvados Avenue.
Two men were shot in the 800 block of Calvados Avenue on June 15, 2019. One of the victims, James Your, died from his injuries at an area hospital.
Detectives say the suspect is a Black male adult in his late teens to twenties with a thin build. He’s believed to be associated with a dark-colored sedan that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.
Investigators believe the suspect has ties to Northern California, including Shasta County.
Sacramento police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact detectives at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
