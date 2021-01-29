EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — In a pandemic that’s lasted almost a year, many working from home are seeking out furry companions to keep them company.

And with shelter pets in high demand, animal rescuers are offering a unique option. Sierra Wildlife Rescue is turning to stay-at-home workers as their next big opportunity — the opportunity to experience the call of the wild as you do Zoom calls for work.

They’re looking for volunteers that would feed, shelter and give wildlife a second chance.

“I think a lot of people might hesitate thinking they don’t have the skills and the ability. But to do it just takes love attention and care,” said Michael Damer, the President of the Sierra Wildlife Rescue Board.

Daymer calls it an opportunity for adventure, within the walls of your own home.

“It gives us a very rare chance to be close to wildlife. Most of us just see birds from a distance at the bird feeder. Or we see rabbits and squirrels across the street,” he said.

Volunteers can care for all of these animals inside their home until they’re ready for the next step outside.

Last year, Sierra Wildlife Rescue helped 1,300 animals. Everything from songbirds, to fawns, coyotes and even skunks.

“Some are caught by a cat or a dog. Some fall out of a tree, the nest is blown down during a storm,” said Lisa Seto, a board member with Sierra Wildlife Rescue.

Seto is the songbird team leader for the rescue. She said the rescue provides everything volunteers need: enclosures, medicine, food, even heating pads.

“But what they would need at home is an area they can close off from people and pets. Somewhere that’s quiet,” Seto said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Breeding season usually kicks into high gear in the next couple of months.

“You sign up to rehab this animal and you typically have it under your care no more than a month or a month and a half,” Damer said.

Then the animals are released back into the wild. A unique opportunity, where staying home could save more than just human lives.

“It’s kind of like feeding a teenager. You’ve just got to make sure the room is clean, they get their meals and they don’t do anything stupid,” Damer said.

If you are interested in volunteering, Sierra Wildlife Rescue is hosting their orientation virtually on Saturday, February 6th. You can find all the information you need on their website.