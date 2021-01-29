RIPON (CBS13) — Police arrest a suspect in connection to an illegal marijuana grow in Ripon Friday morning.
The Ripon Police Department says officers, with the assistance of the Manteca/Ripon SWAT team, served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of E. Main Street around 7 a.m.
Investigators reportedly found a marijuana cultivation operation during a search of structures of the property. Police seized approximately 1,577 plants and cultivation equipment from the residence.
One suspect, Weicong Tan, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the marijuana grow and cultivation, police said.
Anyone with information about this grow is asked to contact the Ripon Police Department.
