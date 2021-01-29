  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Dunnigan, Yolo County News

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man moving from Portland to Los Angeles had all of his belongings stolen during a rest stop in Yolo County.

Eric Leitschuck says he stopped at America’s Best Value Inn in Dunnigan around midnight Thursday. He was on his way to Los Angeles to move closer to his kids and start a new job.

But early Friday morning, someone took off with his U-Haul, taking everything he had, including his BMW that was on a trailer connected to the truck.

“My entire life, everything that I owned, was in that U-Haul. All my furniture, tools, art, medication, personal documents, motorcycle — I mean everything, firearms,” Leitschuck said.

Leitschuck says his wallet was also in the U-Haul. He is now waiting in Dunnigan, hoping the police will find it. He says he did not have insurance on the truck, and he fears he will be responsible.

