NYACK (CBS13) — Interstate 80 is finally back open after being shut down in both directions for hours following a massive snowstorm in the Sierra.

Both sides of the highway were tacked high with snow and the roads remained wet and slick. Still, people like Danielle Widenman made the trip to the snow to visit friends.

“Wait for them to get off work and we thought we would come play in the snow for a few hours,” she said. “Actually only came because I had seen some of the roads cleared up a bit. I wasn’t going to come if it was crazy because I didn’t want to deal with the bad road conditions.”

Drone13 flew above Nyack showing the storm’s aftermath. Mounds of snow piled high, trees covered in white.

Boreal Mountain Resort told CBS13 the storm has already dumped at least seven feet of snow with flakes still falling. The slopes are coated with fresh powder. It’s a joyful and exciting sight for skiing and riding. The resort is expecting a boost in business this weekend.

The Corona sisters are in awe at how much snow has already fallen.

“It’s like a lot of snow this year, last year wasn’t as much,” Aaliyah Corona.

They are enjoying the beautiful sights visiting all the way from Fairfield.

“It’s really nice to have it falling,” said Amaya Corona.

Danielle and Mailey are enjoying the light and fluffy snow before heading back home, hoping the drive remains safe.

“Little bit of rain there is actually rain most of the way up so but it was nice,” Widenman said.

The resort is expected to be busy this weekend as the area will get a little break before more snow next week. There are extra safety precautions because of the deep snow. If you are heading up, be prepared.