48 Hours On The Search For Christie WilsonFor the first time, we’re getting a look at where Placer County investigators finally found the body of a young woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago.

18 hours ago

Family Stuck Shoveling To The Surface As Snow Buries Tahoe City CabinIt's an incredible sea of white in Tahoe City. The Heller family went to bed in their cabin, but they woke up in a snow cave.

19 hours ago

Man Moving To LA Has U-Haul Stolen While Making Rest Stop In DunniganEric Leitschuck says his U-Haul was stolen early Friday morning at America's Best Value Inn in Dunnigan.

19 hours ago

Wildlife Rescue Turns To Workers At Home To Help Save Animals In NeedIn a pandemic that’s lasted almost a year, many working from home are seeking out furry companions to keep them company.

19 hours ago

Report Names Mayor Steinberg As Potential Pick For Attorney GeneralThe San Francisco Chronicle says Mayor Darrell Steinberg is one of four on the governor's short list for Attorney General, citing his close relationship with Newsom and a long list of credentials.

19 hours ago