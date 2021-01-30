STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people were arrested after being found inside of a stolen vehicle with identity theft-related items in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
The suspects – Trinidad Horta, 23, Krista Bautista, 29, and Daniel Gallardo, 33 – were taken into custody shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Hammertown Drive and West Lane.
See mugshots of the suspects below.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that all three are “common flyers” at the county jail.
Horta had two outstanding arrest warrants and faces additional charges of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Bautista had been arrested 10 days earlier for a similar incident and had three no-bail arrest warrants due to being a no-show at court, authorities said. She faces two additional charges related to identity theft.
Gallardo already had four outstanding arrest warrants and faces four new charges related to vehicle theft and identity theft, authorities said.
More from CBS Sacramento: