VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Two women were found dead and a man was arrested after an hours-long standoff at a Vacaville apartment complex, authorities said on Saturday.
According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers received a call shortly before 1 a.m. regarding a welfare check at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments on Rocky Hill Road.
The caller, a woman, reported that a man live-streamed himself carrying a gun inside of an apartment with two women lying on the floor not moving, police said.
After learning the man had barricaded himself inside of the apartment, officers called in SWAT and negotiators to assist with apprehending him, police said. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers entered the apartment and arrested the man after a brief struggle.
A taser was used and various chemical agents and distraction devices were used to get the man to surrender, police said. All other units were evacuated during this time.
Vacaville police have not released the man’s name but said he was a 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident who was wanted for numerous felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers located the two women inside and confirmed they were dead. Vacaville police said the cause of death of the women remains under investigation and their names are being withheld as next-of-kin is notified.
