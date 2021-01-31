ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A man died in the hospital after being shot overnight at an Arden-Arcade apartment complex, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding answers.
The shooting happened at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday along Fulton Avenue near Hurley Way.
Authorities said an adult man was found with at least one gunshot wound and they took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Despite gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, the sheriff’s office said there was no suspect information available.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.
Detectives ask that anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or may have any relevant information contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
