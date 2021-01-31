DIXON (CBS13) – A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting with California Highway Patrol officers along I-80 in Dixon, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Sunday.
The district attorney’s office said CHP officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash late Saturday night.
No officers were hurt and details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.
Very few details were released and the district attorney’s office said more information will be provided in the coming week.
The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Dixon Avenue but reopened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.
