FORESTHILL (CBS13) – David Deshon, a 69-year-old father who went missing in snow-stricken Placer County, was found dead near his home on Saturday, authorities said.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office a search and rescue team located Deshon’s body in a rural, wooded area close to his Foresthill home.
Deshon went missing on Thursday after his vehicle got stuck in the snow at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road, east of Foresthill and Michigan Bluff, during what has been the biggest storm of the season.
The vehicle was located under several feet of snow but Deshon was gone. Authorities said a separate set of tire tracks in the area indicated Deshon may have been picked up by a separate party, but he was not located at his home later that day and weather conditions halted search efforts.
The tragic news of Deshon’s death comes a day after his daughter and family pleaded for the community’s help in locating him.
