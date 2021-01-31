SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As it prepares for more rain and snow in the coming week, Pacific Gas and Electric on Sunday said approximately 98% of the nearly 944,000 customers who were impacted by outages during the biggest storm of the season have seen their power restored.

Nearly 19,000 customers remained without power as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, the utility said. PG&E said the majority of these customers live in hard-hit areas where snowfall, debris and other damage have road closures still in place.

“Since this historic storm started, more than 5,000 of PG&E’s field team members, contract partners and mutual assistance support from other utilities have worked tirelessly to inspect our system, repair significant damage and restore power to our customers in the hardest hit areas,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E’s interim president. “We recognize the frustration and inconvenience caused by prolonged outages and are sincerely grateful for the understanding of all those who have been impacted.”

More winter weather is on the horizon as heavy rain and snow are forecasted to move through the valley and Sierra late Monday through Tuesday.

Following this week’s storm, PG&E said its meteorologists “describe this week’s storm as the strongest since 2011 and say that it caused the highest two-day and three-day outage totals since 2010.”

