VACAVILLE (CBS13) – As the investigation continues, a neighbor who lives at the Rocky Hills Veterans Apartments in Vacaville said she is getting away from the complex for the night in the aftermath of a double homicide.
Morgan Gardener said it still feels too eerie to be there.
“I don’t even want to be here. Tonight, I’m not even going to stay in my apartment,” she said. “You know, it’s just I have two babies. It’s just as pretty much what I’m saying; It’s disturbing as it sounds.”
Vacaville police said Raymond Michael Weber, 29, of Sacramento, is the suspect in the case.
Investigators told CBS13 that just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, there was a welfare check for someone inside the apartment who was possibly armed. The person who called mentioned a live-stream of the suspect reportedly holding a gun and two women on the floor not moving.
SWAT and a negotiation team were eventually called out. After efforts of trying to negotiate to get Weber out were unsuccessful, officers evacuated nearby units, and chemical and distraction devices were used.
After nearly an eight-hour standoff, officers entered the apartment and used a taser to take Weber into custody. Vacaville police haven’t released the identities of the two women.
