STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is in custody after an overnight shooting left a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy in the hospital, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.
Police said the girl was in critical condition while the boy was stable.
The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Buena Vista Avenue and Flora Street, just south of Victory Park.
Police said the person in custody is 18-year-old, Tyrone Franklin. Franklin was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for attempted homicide and weapons charges.
No further information was released.
