SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a reflection of data from Monday, including cases from prior to Sunday.

The state reported 15,358 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, which is a 0.5% increase from Sunday’s report. There were also 211 more deaths reported, which is a 0.5% increase from Saturday.

There were 290,175 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,258,706, while the total number of deaths is 40,908.

As of Monday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 7.3%, which is a 4.3% decrease from 14 days ago. There have been 42,569,193 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 15,212 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 464 people or 3.1% fewer than the previous day.

There are 1,290 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 96-bed increase from Saturday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

